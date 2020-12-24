2019 One year ago today
Moscow’s Best Western Plus University Inn and Family Promise of the Palouse have teamed up to give a few local homeless families a holiday staycation complete with pool access, presents and a Christmas dinner. Best Western Manager Michael O’Brien said he used to do something similar with another Family Promise organization when he ran a Holiday Inn Express in Coeur d’Alene. O’Brien said families typically stay between seven and 10 days on the hotel’s dime; meanwhile, he and some of his staff pool a little money and go out shopping for Christmas gifts to give to the families. … Snow was falling outside as LeahAnn Brady walked around tables placing candy in paper bags last week at the Bovill community center. The makeshift assembly line of Brady and eight volunteers from the Bovill Improvement Group was part of perpetuating a tradition of giving “Santa sacks” to about 130 children, widows, widowers and veterans who live in the tiny town’s ZIP code. The custom originated in the 1950s with employees of what is now PotlatchDeltic Corp., but could have come out of a holiday elf’s playbook.
2015 Five years ago today
Inland Oasis Inc. will move early next year to a smaller space inside the Safari Pearl store at 221 E. Third St. The organization develops and maintains educational, social and health programming for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, intersex and allied communities on the Palouse, southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, according to its mission statement. The move is expected to save the organization several thousand dollars annually in rent now being paid for space on the 1300 block of Mountain View Road near the Les Schwab Tire Center. … Residents of Moscow and Pullman lined up for hours to see national recording artist Josh Ritter perform an unplugged acoustic show at One World Cafe in downtown Moscow, his hometown. Some didn’t show up early enough to catch a seat inside the jam-packed cafe, as the line stretched along Main Street from Sixth Street back to Fifth Street.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho Extension professors Marilyn Bischoff and Beverly Healy have received the Outstanding Educational Program award from the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education. Bischoff and Healy are family and consumer sciences professors who worked with colleagues at six other land-grant universities to develop estate planning programs. … Whitman County Commissioners sent department heads home with something to think about — how to reduce their proposed 2011 budgets by 2.61 percent. Though they have not yet passed a budget, commissioners alerted departments in an email of their intent to make across-the-board cuts to make up for a $660,000 deficit.