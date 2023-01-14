BOISE — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health.

Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”

“The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark,” Nelsen said in an emailed statement. “I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future.”

