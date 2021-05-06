Bank, clinic moving into historic building

The first two tenants are set to move into the historic, nearly century-old building on Palouse’s Main Street.
The 10,000-square-foot building built in 1928 will welcome Palouse Health Center and State Bank Northwest likely around the end of summer or early fall, according to Spokane developer David Birge.
Birge and fellow developer David Griswold have hired general contractor Neil O’Keefe to remodel the building that was originally built as a gymnasium shared by the two Palouse local schools at the time.
Birge said he and Griswold approached Palouse Health Center and State Bank Northwest about moving into the building and they were “very receptive.”
Rueben Mayes, chief development officer for the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, said the building will provide a space that is bigger and more conducive to a health clinic than Palouse Health Clinic’s current address next door on Main Street. He said the current location is a remodeled house.
Palouse Health Clinic reopened last year as part of the Pullman Regional Hospital Clinic Network. Mayes said the hospital’s goal is to expand its services to a broader area through clinics and telemedicine.
“We are committed as an organization to increase access to rural health,” Mayes said.
Birge said in addition to being a bigger space for the clinic, the remodeled building will offer brand new amenities.
State Bank Northwest will introduce its new Palouse branch later this year on the same floor. Birge said the departure of Banner Bank from Palouse factored into State Bank Northwest’s decision to come to Palouse, as well as its proximity to Colfax, Pullman and Moscow.
“The demand and the location justify them putting a new branch there,” he said.
State Bank Northwest was founded in Garfield in 1902 and currently has two other locations in Spokane Valley and north Spokane.
Birge’s team is also remodeling the 45,000-foot upper floor of the building, and it is seeking new tenants to fill that space as well.
Birge said his team initially thought about turning the upper floor into residential space, but now it is leaning toward attracting a commercial or nonprofit tennant.
Birge said he was initially hoping to finish the remodel sooner, but lack of construction labor and fluctuating prices of materials has pushed back that timeline.
“It’s been extremely frustrating,” he said.
Despite the setbacks, Birge said he is excited about the public seeing the finished product.
“It’s going to be beautiful when it’s done,” he said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.