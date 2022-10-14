The Moscow Public Library is facing pressure to censor books containing contents related to LGBTQ and sexuality subjects, much like another small-town library to the north.

Banning books has become a hot topic among the public, while many Idaho libraries have received requests to take publications off shelves. Boundary County Library has received 18 complaints about materials it provides, and the Moscow Public Library has received four requests to remove books available at the institution. Serious pressure to remove publications discussing gender and sexuality has affected libraries around the state, including Boundary County Library, a smaller library at the northwest point of Idaho in Bonners Ferry.

The library’s director, along with 11 other staff members, resigned in September after receiving pressure from the community in regard to a policy change. Three out of a total of 14 staff members remain at the library after serious demand from townspeople, said Lee Colson, board member for zone five at the library.

