Doug Brinkerhoff has helped local residents with disabilities for more than 30 years, but Saturday night was an opportunity for the Moscow community to give back to the 61-year-old longtime Moscow resident.
Around 100 people turned out for a fundraising event that featured local music and other performers, as well as a silent auction at Moscow High School.
The proceeds, which came from tickets to attend the event and auction bids, will help pay for medical costs for Brinkerhoff, who was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, almost two years ago.
Todd Brinkerhoff, one of Doug’s brothers, said he was amazed at Saturday’s turnout.
“Over the last few months, I have just really learned again that Moscow’s a pretty giving community and I think it’s just amazing that they’re doing this for my family,” said Todd, who lived in Moscow but now resides in Uniontown.
Cathy Brinkerhoff, Doug’s wife, used the words “hell” and “devastating” in describing the recent trying times for the Brinkerhoff family.
“ ‘I don’t believe in the devil, but if there is a devil, it’s cancer,’ ” Cathy said her sister told her. “I can’t describe to you how brutal this disease is.”
Cathy said her husband, who worked at Opportunities Unlimited Inc. in Moscow until his diagnosis, is in remission but the nature of the rare cancer is that it is expected to return. When it does, it will spread quickly and be resistant to chemotherapy, which Doug underwent twice.
Although the outlook is “dismal,” according to Todd, Cathy said Doug is not ready to quit fighting. Besides Doug’s medical hardships, Todd said their oldest of five siblings died last year from a medical issue. She was 68.
“It’s been a really rough year,” Todd said.
Doug’s battle has not been without complications. According to an April 2018 Daily News story about Doug’s diagnosis and subsequent battle, Cathy said one day into his chemotherapy treatment in Portland, Doug had a heart attack. The heart attack complicated his chemo treatments and a stent was placed in his left anterior artery.
Todd said that this past summer, Doug broke his weakened arm during treatment by simply adjusting his positioning in bed. The break required surgery.
If Doug stays in remission, he will undergo a stem cell transplant in March in Portland, Cathy said.
She said Doug would need to stay in Portland for about 100 days, meaning she would need to find living accommodations for Doug, herself and three others the couple cares for. One of their children has Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
Cathy said one of the most expensive parts about battling the lymphoma has been traveling to treatment, including Portland and Boise.
John Reeve, Cathy’s ex-husband, started a GoFundMe account shortly after Doug’s diagnosis to provide financial help for the Brinkerhoff family. Cathy said the account, which can still receive donations at https://www.gofundme.com/f/super-dad-doug-needs-our-help, has paid for their travel and lodging the last two years.
The account is at $26,150 with a fundraising goal of $45,000.
Doug has lived in Moscow since 1978 when he attended the University of Idaho and fell in love with the community, Cathy said. At OUI, he helped those with disabilities achieve the highest level of independence they could.
“All we can do is the best we can do with the life we’re given and he more than did that,” Cathy said of her husband.
Julia Ames, who has known Cathy since they were children and who attended Saturday’s event, said Doug has “the biggest heart.”
Jana Schultz, who also attended the event and who has known Doug since he attended the UI in the late 1970s, described Doug as “very humble” and a “talented man.”
“He’s given and given and given and now we get a chance to give back,” Schultz said of the fundraiser. Todd said Doug got him working with disabled adults and he has continued to do that the last 35 years. Todd said he has learned a lot from his older brother.
“He’s a rare breed,” Todd said. “He’s one of the most generous guys I’ve ever met.”
How to help
To find the GoFundMe account for Doug Brinkerhoff, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/super-dad-doug-needs-our-help