LEWISTON — Republicans have held the lieutenant governor’s office in Idaho for nearly 45 years, but Scott Bedke isn’t counting on history to put him in the winner’s circle this year.

Bedke, 64, has been campaigning as hard for the position as he did for every other office he’s held during his nearly 30 years of elected service. That includes time on the Oakley City Council, as well as 11 terms in the Idaho House of Representatives. He’s also a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association and former director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

He passed through Lewiston on Monday while on his way from Coeur d’Alene to New Meadows, and met with editors at the Lewiston Tribune.

