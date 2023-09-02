A woman with complex health needs from Washington state who moved to the Boise area was already connected with a housing coordinator and care management, and was ready to start counseling a week after her arrival.

This is the vision of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics put into practice. Idaho has four organizations that received federal and state funds to establish the state’s first CCBHCs, which are designed to provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Services through these systems also can include primary care, dental care and other social services as needed.

The health systems are “bridging gaps” in services for those with serious and persistent mental illness and substance use disorders, said Kristen Heller, associate director of behavioral health at Terry Reilly Health Services.

