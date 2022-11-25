Twelve days after it happened, the murder of four University of Idaho students remains a source of grief for the Moscow community and region in general. And it remains frustratingly unsolved.

The Moscow Police Department has released some pieces of information about the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Some details are being kept under wraps. And other crucial information about what transpired is still being sought by investigators, as they search for the perpetrator of the grisly killings.

Here is a timeline of what took place that weekend and in the days since.

