Bill banning immigration sanctuary cities moves forward

Dan Foreman

BOISE — The Idaho Senate passed legislation banning immigration sanctuary cities, or similar moves by government entities, in a 28-7 vote Wednesday.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, sponsored the legislation, which would allow complaints to be filed with the attorney general if there’s an allegation that an entity has adopted or endorsed policies that would prohibit or discourage cooperation with federal immigration investigations and enforcement.

“This bill sets policy that the people of Idaho respect the law and will support and cooperate with those charged with enforcing it,” Foreman said.

