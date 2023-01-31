Bill: No student IDs for voting

Tina Lambert

BOISE — Student ID cards would no longer be a valid form of identification at the polls under legislation proposed Monday. It would also remove the option to sign an affidavit instead of showing photo ID.

Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, proposed a bill in the House State Affairs Committee that would remove the student ID card as an acceptable form of voter identification, out of concern about out-of-state students coming across the border and voting.

The committee Monday voted unanimously to introduce the legislation.

Recommended for you