Bill to bring back firing squads advances

Skaug

BOISE — As Idaho struggles to be able to get the needed ingredients for lethal injections, a lawmaker is proposing the state bring back the firing squad as an alternative.

The House Ways and Means Committee introduced the legislation Wednesday morning.

“The way it stands now, they may never get the materials for the lethal injection,” said bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. “It may be indefinite.”

Recommended for you