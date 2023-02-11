Bill to extend postpartum, children’s Medicaid advances

Megan Blanksma

BOISE — House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is proposing extending Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth and expanding coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The legislation was presented Friday morning to the House Health and Welfare Committee by lobbyist Brody Aston. The committee voted to introduce it, with all but Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa voting in favor.

The bill would extend coverage under Medicaid for eligible women from two months after they give birth to 12 months. However, if federal matching funds were to be significantly reduced, the legislation directs the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees to reevaluate this extended coverage and make a recommendation about whether it should stay in effect.