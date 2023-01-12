BOISE — Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they won’t investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations.

It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the bill was not meant to prevent discussions in university classrooms about abortions.

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, was the only committee member who voted against the proposed legislation’s introduction.

