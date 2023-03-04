Bills geared to shield children from ‘sexualization’

Elaine Price

BOISE — Among a packed House State Affairs agenda, the committee Friday introduced two bills related to sexual materials and children — one that would prohibit the use of state funds and facilities to promote the “sexualization of children” and another that would require parent permission for participation in sex education in schools.

Both come with civil penalties.

Both pieces of legislation were presented by Rep. Elaine Price, R-Coeur d’Alene; committee members voted to introduce both with little to no discussion.

