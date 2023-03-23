Pullman’s biodiesel plant project has died as AgTech OS released it will no longer occupy the proposed site suggested by the Port of Whitman County.

The port announced in January it would pursue development of an Agricultural Advancement Campus partly within Pullman city limits, of which a biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. The announcement raised concern from the community, as many residents expressed disapproval of the facility.

Commissioners agreed to buy land south of Old Wawawai Road near Whispering Hills subdivision just before its announcement. Later, the port submitted a rezone request to the City of Pullman at the beginning of March to change land designated for residential to commercial.

Recommended for you