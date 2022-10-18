A Washington State University faculty member is one of 50 people from around the world who has been recognized by the United Nations for transforming the Earth into a better place to age.

Nancy Swanger is an associate professor in the School of Hospitality Business Management and the associate dean of inter-college partnerships in the Carson College of Business.

She was named to the first-ever list called “Healthy Ageing 50,” for her work as the founding director of the Granger Cobb Institute for Senior Living at WSU.

Elaine Williams

