Blood found on items at Kohberger’s Pullman apartment

Bryan Kohberger

Initial analysis showed blood on two items that police seized during their search of Moscow homicides suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Washington State University housing, documents the university released Thursday revealed.

Testing of 50 items found in Kohberger’s student apartment in Pullman came back with at least trace amounts of blood on brown- or reddish-stained bedding, according to an inventory list obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request.

A mattress cover and an uncased pillow each were positive for blood in the “presumptive chemical tests.” A dark red spot on the kitchen counter near the sink could not be tested but was collected, the records showed.