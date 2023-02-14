A University of Idaho professor partnered with a UI graduate to create the first book chronicling Black history at the university — a history that is richer than some might expect at a predominantly white college.

“It is my hope that 50 years from now, 100 years from now, that this is the foundational document in which we think about the history of Blacks at the university,” said co-author Dr. Sydney Freeman Jr., director of the UI Black History Research Lab.

The book is called “The Seminal History and Prospective Future of Blacks at the University of Idaho,” and it is available to read free online at uidaho.pressbooks.pub/blackhistory.

