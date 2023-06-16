To finish the 17th annual Palouse Writers Festival, the community is invited to the annual Books and Brews gathering from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the 1913 Center at 412 E. Third St. in Moscow.
The event will feature regional and local authors who write memoirs, fantasy, young adult and more. This year, festival organizer Khaliela Wright said there aren’t any children’s authors attending. But children attendees can still have fun.
“Even the kids think it’s fun to meet the authors,” Wright said.
Wright said the Palouse Writers Guild wanted the event to feel like a scholastic book fair for attendees and provide a fun way for readers to find local authors.
“We wanted to keep that tradition alive,” Wright said.
Copies of the authors’ books will be available for purchase through BookPeople of Moscow bookstore.
Books and Brews is free and open to the public. There will be drinks provided by Moscow Brewing Company and nonalcoholic beverages will be available, Wright said.
Authors will be in attendance to meet readers and other authors and do short readings from 5-7 p.m.
“It’s a fun and relaxing way to meet your local authors,” Wright said.
The authors attending include Jim Allen and Stuart Scott of Moscow, Mark Ready of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Mary De Bord and Peter Quint of Spokane and William Engles of Pullman.
The authors change each year and Wright said it’s always fun to meet new authors and to network. Books and Brews has become more than just a place for readers to meet writers but also a place for other authors to meet.
Books and Brews is also the awards ceremony for the Palouse Writers Guild writing contest. Wright said there are seven awards given out. The winner and runner-up of the short story content will also be announced.