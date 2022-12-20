Brace for an icy blast

Michael Heward shovels snow from his roof onto a makeshift snow fort with his children, Tank, 12, left, and Luna, 6, Monday afternoon in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Weather forecasters are predicting some of the coldest temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday, with the mercury dipping well below zero.

Charlotte Dewey with the National Weather Service in Spokane reviewed the week’s forecast during an online briefing Monday.

“It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen (these) drastically cold temperatures,” Dewey said.

Tags

Recommended for you