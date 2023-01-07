BOISE — Gov. Brad Little emphasized “Idaho first” as his approach to governing during his inaugural address Friday afternoon on the Capitol steps.

Little and all of the state’s constitutional officers took their oaths of office at the ceremony held by the Idaho National Guard. The other officers are Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.

Little, entering his second term as Idaho’s 33rd governor, said he has tried to learn from the four living governors who preceded him, while “always putting Idaho first.”

