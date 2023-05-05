Brailsford confirmed in rare voice vote

Amanda Brailsford

The U.S. Senate on Thursday unanimously confirmed the nomination of Judge Amanda Brailsford as the new federal District judge for Idaho, making her the first woman to become a U.S. district judge in the state.

She will replace Judge Lynn Winmill, who took senior status in August.

On April 27, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously supported her nomination in a voice vote, which is rare for judicial nominations, according to University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who tracks federal judge appointments. During a voice vote, senators all say either aye or nay at the same time, and it’s most often used for votes that are expected to have broad consensus.