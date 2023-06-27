Breaching beatdown

Rep. Dan Newhouse

RICHLAND, Wash. — About 400 Tri-Citians got a riveting lesson on the fast-paced nature of congressional hearings and political point-making in Richland on Monday.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, welcomed three fellow Republicans to the Mid-Columbia for a high-profile event that aimed to draw attention to the perceived dangers of breaching the four lower Snake River dams to protect fish.

The small group toured Ice Harbor Dam in the morning, followed by a highly choreographed “field hearing” at Richland High School in the afternoon.

Recommended for you