Art isn’t just for the rich — it’s made for everyone to be enjoyed, said John Ayers, who’s working on bringing more affordable performing arts to Pullman.

The Center for the Arts, a team working on renovations for the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, aims to create better support for artists both local and regional. The $6 million project encompasses two floors, including the mainstage auditorium, the second floor auditorium, the Little Theater, the Green Room, two lobbies and the exterior. Ayers, project manager with the Center for the Arts, said if all goes to plan, renovations could be completed by April 2024. But in the meantime, the Gladish is reaching out to the community for help.

The Gladish is a Pullman staple, said Kristin Lincoln, executive director of Center for the Arts, the historic building has supported the community for nearly a decade. Rebuilt in the 1930s after the original building burned down, the center served as a high school for most of Pullman’s history. The center went under its last renovation in the ’50s, adding a second wing including the auditorium and performance spaces.

