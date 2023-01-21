Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.