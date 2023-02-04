Budget, enrollment drop for WSU

Schulz

Washington State University has announced another round of budget reductions after months of acknowledging the lasting effects of COVID-19 and a decline in enrollment.

“The decrease in enrollment while the University of Idaho and University of Washington report record incoming classes does not inspire confidence in our future,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a letter that was posted Thursday. “None of these things help build morale and a sense of optimism about WSU moving forward.”

The 2023 academic year being with a 7% drop in enrollment, which was the third consecutive year of enrollment declines. WSU recently announced it will make a 6% reduction in its core fund budgets.