On Wednesday night, the Palouse Area Robotics Team gathered their robot and equipment and packed it up before they started the roughly three-hour drive to Yakima.

The team is at the Sundome PNW competition today, and it’s the group’s second competition this month. At a competition in Clackamas, Ore. at the beginning of the month the group placed second and received an Engineering Inspiration Award for its outreach programs. The club is open to any student on the Palouse and is part of the 4-H program.

The team will go to districts for its outreach programs and will compete against other teams that received an Engineering Inspiration Award. The competition in Yakima will determine if the robot goes to districts as well.

Recommended for you