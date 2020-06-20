Jeremiah Wheeler, a 2020 graduate of Moscow High School, didn’t hestitate when he was asked what he would like to do for his Eagle Scout project. He would lead his Boy Scout troop to rebuild the footbridge at Spring Valley Reservoir.
The bridge — which stretches from the gravel parking area near the north end of the reservoir to a little island — had seen significant wear and tear because of frequent public use for recreational activities such as fishing, birding and picnicking. Its boards were often loose or missing entirely, and the handrails were unstable.
“This bridge was in disrepair, and it was definitely on our radar,” said Kevin Jones, Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater Region Fishing and Boating Site Access Foreman.
Jeremiah knew fixing the bridge was the perfect opportunity for him to give back to the community and preserve one of his favorite recreational destinations for decades to come, so this spring he took on the daunting task.
“The bridge is a way to get to a really nice fishing spot I enjoy, so I thought this project would make it safer and faster to get over to the island,” he said.
It was a chilly day with storm clouds looming this past fall when Moscow Boy Scout Troop 345 was joined by family and friends to assemble the bridge, a project which was a culmination of months of Jeremiah’s research and planning. Among the team was Jeremiah’s father, Tadd Wheeler.
Tadd, who has been Scoutmaster of Jeremiah’s troop for seven years, said he’s really enjoyed guiding Jeremiah and Troop 345 through a whole host of adventures and community service projects.
“It’s good watching these boys grow up and giving them opportunities they may not otherwise have in their lifetimes — stuff that gets them out, gets them exposed and helps them build community,” Tadd said.
Jeremiah has logged more than 280 service hours since joining Troop 345.
The father-son duo said one of their favorite shared memories was a 10-day, 76-mile backpacking trek through the high mountains of Northern New Mexico. They agreed the trip was an impactful growing experience for the troop.
“Everybody had a role from day-to-day that they had to fill, and if they didn’t meet that role, then the entire group had to pay the price,” Tadd said. “They very quickly matured and became a little community that was quite successful and had a lot of fun.”
Jeremiah had an appreciation for nature solidified in him at a very young age. Growing up, he helped his father — who was completing his Ph.D. research in soil and water systems — collect soil samples in the field and was there to keep the morale high.
“They help each other. When Tadd was going through school, Jeremiah was always very supportive of that and was right there with him. I think that’s where he got his love for science,” said Nancy Wheeler, Jeremiah’s mother. “Then when Jeremiah met challenges through scouting, Tadd was right there to help him through.
“It was neat to watch that, especially as a mom — to watch both of them grow from each other.”
Jeremiah graduated from Moscow High School Friday. He plans to attend the University of Idaho in the fall to pursue a degree in biotechnology and plant genomics.
