Calling a special session to ‘go do that voodoo that you do so well’

Spence

If I were a political adviser and not just a political reporter, I probably wouldn’t recommend that Idaho Gov. Brad Little call a special session this summer.

As the name implies, special sessions are special. They’re outside the norm. They aren’t business as usual, and often reflect a sense of urgency: Something has changed so drastically that lawmakers need to address it now, rather than waiting until January.

That doesn’t seem to apply in the current situation.

