A bill that would have restricted access to “harmful materials” in libraries became one of the most controversial to come out of the Idaho Legislature this year.

HB 314, which was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Brad Little, drew strong opinions from Latah County Library District Board candidates running for election today.

Colton Bennett, Michelle Huso and Wayne Schmidt are competing for a seat with a six-year term. Incumbent Saba Baig is facing off against Juliana Bollinger for a four-year term.