The Whitman County Coroner’s Office on Monday announced the cause of death of a Washington State University student who was found dead in his dorm room a month ago to be suicide.
Officers at the WSU Police Department found Luke Tyler, 19, deceased in his dorm around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to Perham Hall to a report of an unconscious person, and when they arrived they found Tyler dead at the scene.
Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers determined Tyler’s cause of death was suicide. She found he died from an acute intoxication because of the combined effects of alcohol and bupropion.