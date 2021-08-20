Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.