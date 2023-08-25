The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail’s temporarily closed section, which was burnt over the weekend, is anticipated to be reopened at the earliest by the end of next week.
A small fire burned a wooden bridge and brush on the trail betweeen Pullman and Moscow last Saturday, according to past reporting. The blaze was fully extinguished a few hours after the incident.
The section of the trail was closed because of the fire. The portion spans from the entrance to the Alpine Animal Hospital on the western side to a residential driveway on the east.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office released the cause of the fire Wednesday afternoon. Two juveniles of Moscow, aged 13 and 14, were reportedly responsible, according to the office’s Facebook post.
After interviewing witnesses and possible suspects, deputies found that the juveniles were in the immediate area at the time the fire started, according to the post. Investigators learned the two were also suspects in thefts from a grocery store in Pullman, and had allegedly stolen a bike from an apartment complex shortly before the fire began.
Both juveniles were originally contacted shortly after the fire, but denied any involvement. They were contacted a second time, and provided enough information for investigators to suspect them, according to the post.
The two are on probation in Latah County, according to the post. Both will face arson-and theft-related charges in Whitman County.
Bill Tensfeld, director of Whitman County Parks and Recreation, said the department is working on temporary solutions to reopen the section as quickly as possible.
He said the bridge is still standing, but unsalvageable. The sides are burnt, but a 4- to 6-foot section in the center was left uncharred.
The department will ultimately have to replace the bridge, which could be as soon as next spring or summer, he added.
Tensfeld noted the trail is a crucial commuter route and popular among Latah and Whitman residents. He identified a few solutions in the immediate future.
Though the bridge is burnt, he said it may be safe for foot and bike traffic. The 12-foot structure would have accommodated the weight of a fire truck, ambulance or maintenance vehicle going down the trail, and pedestrians are a significantly less amount of weight, he added.
A structural engineer will visit the site Wednesday to determine if pedestrians can safely cross the bridge, he said.
If the engineer approves, Tensfeld said the section will be reopened by the end of next week. Fencing and barricades will be installed on unsafe sections, and pedestrians may be directed to pass one at a time.
If not, traffic may be detoured to Washington State Highway 270 if the Washington State Department of Transportation approves, he added, until a temporary bridge is installed.
Regardless, a decision will be made on steps moving forward next week.
Patrick Forster of Moscow said he has biked the trail every weekday, and sometimes during the weekend, since August 2018. He commutes to work in Pullman, and said he even rides in the winter if it isn’t too icy.
“The trail is such a treasure,” he said. “It’s undisturbed by traffic and I see lots of wildlife.… It’s a delight to be out on the trail.”
Since the section has been closed, Forster has been riding on the highway to get to work.
“It’s not a sustainable solution for me,” he said. “I think it’s dangerous.… It makes me feel really uncomfortable.”
When hearing the trail could be reopened by next week, Forster said he appreciated the department for making this a priority.
“The trail makes a difference in my life every day,” Forster said. “It’s so transformative to be out there.”