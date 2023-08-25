The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail’s temporarily closed section, which was burnt over the weekend, is anticipated to be reopened at the earliest by the end of next week.

A small fire burned a wooden bridge and brush on the trail betweeen Pullman and Moscow last Saturday, according to past reporting. The blaze was fully extinguished a few hours after the incident.

The section of the trail was closed because of the fire. The portion spans from the entrance to the Alpine Animal Hospital on the western side to a residential driveway on the east.

Recommended for you