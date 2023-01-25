The Troy City Council is holding a public hearing today regarding a property owner’s request to rent space in his downtown building for church gatherings.

Owner Matt Meyer bought the former Umpqua Bank building in November with the goal of allowing the public to hold events in that space, including religious meetings. Meyer said Christ Church is interested in using that space for this purpose.

The building at 424 S. Main St. is in a commercial zone, so a conditional use permit is required to rent the building out for religious meetings.

