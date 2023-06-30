An event center in Troy appears to be setting itself up for a clash with the city as it is advertising weekly Christ Church worship services despite a City Council decision prohibiting such gatherings.

According to the Christ Church website, Christ Church Troy is planning weekly services at the Ye Olde Bank Event Center in downtown Troy.

“We are meeting for worship services despite the City’s zoning ordinance in order to uphold our constitutional and statutory rights under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act,” the website says.

