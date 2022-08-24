City councilors showed they felt positive toward adopting a fare policy for Pullman Transit during a public hearing held at Tuesday’s regular Pullman City Council meeting.

The council did not take any action on this item, and Pullman Transit will compose a resolution adopting a formal transit fare policy to be presented to the council in September.

Pullman Transit Manager Wayne Thompson said Pullman has a transit fare structure but there is no fare policy. Historically, the transportation service has rarely changed its structure — it only presented the council with a resolution to increase fares in 1999, 2017 and 2019.

