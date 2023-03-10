The city of Pullman Community Development Department has asked the Port of Whitman County for additional materials regarding its rezoning application.
The port submitted a rezone application March 2, requesting a reclassification for the property near Washington State Route 195 and Old Wawawai Road, according to a Pullman news release. The area would be converted into an agricultural advancement campus, and a biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant.
The city has requested the port supply additional information before the application process can continue. The port is asked to provide a traffic study, noise study and additional information, according to the release.