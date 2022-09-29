The City of Pullman has begun to repave and restore the intersection at Grand Avenue and Center Street after a major break in a main water line.

Construction to repair the damage caused by a Sept. 17 water main break at the intersection started Monday, Mayor Glenn Johnson said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Contractor Motley-Motley Inc. will reconstruct the intersection and are expected to work through the end of this week, according to a news release.

Issues at the intersection started Sept. 17 when a 7-foot segment of an older section of a pipe broke, and city crews had to shut down water supply after the break flooded the intersection, according to past Daily News reporting. Some Pullman homes were briefly left without water that night, and were advised to boil water until Sept. 20, according to past reporting.

Tags

Recommended for you