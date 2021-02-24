A 20-year-old Clarkston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus was sentenced to three years probation and seven days in jail pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement Tuesday in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said in an email that Judge John Judge withheld judgment in the case against Immanuael Jackson, who pleaded guilty pursuant to the plea agreement in December to felony principal to aggravated assault.
If Jackson violates his probation, Judge could sentence Jackson to a maximum of five years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine. Jackson was also ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs and will share a portion of the $60 in restitution with the other defendants in the robbery.
Christopher Couch, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to the same charge as Jackson and received the same sentence last month.
Jackson, Couch and Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston, assisted Samuel Plummer, now 19, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three men — Adler-Nowoj, Jackson and Plummer — approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Couch was the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the gun Plummer used.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced in October pursuant to a plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed.
Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Adler-Nowoj pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit theft and was sentenced in January in Latah County Magistrate Court in Moscow.
Judge Megan Marshall withheld judgment pursuant to a plea agreement in Adler-Nowoj’s case. The sentence included one year of probation and two days in jail.