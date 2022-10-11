The structure that collapsed and injured four people at a University of Idaho fraternity Saturday was built by the fraternity members as part of an organization tradition, according to the Moscow Police Department.
Capt. Tyson Berrett said the structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau on Idaho Avenue, is like a fort with vertical logs and an elevated platform. On Saturday night, the platform fell down with people on top of and under the structure, he said.
Four people were transported to Gritman Medical Center that night because of injuries. According to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson, at least one was later flown to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and another was transferred to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Officials have not yet shared the status of their conditions.