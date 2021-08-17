COVID-19 protocols will remain in place for area colleges and universities this fall, as the delta variant continues to run rampant across the globe.
Classes start Monday at Lewis-Clark State College, the University of Idaho and at Washington State University. The fall quarter at Walla Walla Community College begins Sept. 20.
All four institutions have mask mandates in place, although the details may differ slightly. WSU is also requiring that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated.
Details on each institution’s COVID-19 protocols include:
Lewis-Clark State College
Face masks — Required when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
This policy will be in place at least until Sept. 17; after that it depends on the risk level on campus.
Vaccinations — Not required, but strongly encouraged.
The college, in conjunction with Idaho Public Health and CHAS Health, is hosting several free, on-campus vaccination clinics. Times, dates and locations can be found online, at bit.ly/3jXZkdr. Some of the events require pre-registration.
Testing — Weekly surveillance testing will be conducted during the first four to six weeks of the fall semester.
Students and employees will pick up the free, self-administered tests at the beginning of each week. They have to be returned by noon Wednesday.
Fully vaccinated students can opt out of the testing, as can anyone who has contracted COVID-19 within the last 60 days or who received their first dose of vaccination within the last three weeks. Students who are not taking classes on campus or who received a religious or medical exemption can also opt out.
Incentives — Students who provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1 will have $100 in “Warrior Bucks” added to their Warrior ID card. They’ll also be entered into a drawing for one of two in-state tuition scholarships for the spring semester.
For more information — lcsc.edu/coronavirus.
University of Idaho
Face masks — Required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
The policy will be reviewed every three weeks.
Vaccinations — Not required, but strongly encouraged.
Free vaccination clinic will be held on campus on Friday, Aug. 25 and 26, and Sept. 9. To register, visit bit.ly/3g8VU6N.
Testing — With COVID-19 testing widely available through the public health system, the university will no longer offer free testing, as it did last year. It also has no plans to do surveillance testing to monitor the spread of the virus on campus.
Incentives — Students showing proof of vaccination will receive a $50 gift card to the VandalStore or Idaho Eats. They’ll also be entered into a drawing for two $5,000 and 10 $1,000 scholarships.
For more information — uidaho.edu/vandal-health-clinic/coronavirus.
Washington State University
Face masks — Required indoors for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated or who declines to provide their vaccination status.
People are also encouraged to wear masks indoors even if they are vaccinated.
Vaccinations — Required for students, faculty and staff, unless they’re exempt.
Monday is the deadline for faculty and staff to be vaccinated. The deadline for students is Sept. 10; that was recently moved up from Nov. 1.
Free vaccination clinics will be held on campus Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Cougar Health Services also offers vaccinations and testing for students, by appointments.
People who have personal or philosophical objections to the vaccine, or who have religious or medical exemptions, are not required to be vaccinated.
However, the university recently announced it will discontinue the personal or philosophical exemptions for students once any of the three COVID-19 vaccines receives final approved from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s also re-evaluating personal or philosophical exemptions for employees.
Once any of the COVID-19 vaccines receive final approval, students who previously received a personal or philosophical exemption will have 45 days to get the first vaccine dose or request a medical or religious exemption.
Faculty and students who work in a health care or clinical setting are subject to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate.
Testing — The university has no plans at this time to do surveillance testing.
For more information — wsu.edu/covid-19.
Walla Walla Community College – Clarkston campus
Face masks — Required for everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status.
People who enter a building on campus will also be required to complete a short health log.
Once conditions permit, the mask requirement may be lifted for people who are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations — Not required, but strongly encouraged.
The college plans to host a vaccination clinic, but the time and day have yet to be determined.
For more information — wwcc.edu/coronavirus.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.