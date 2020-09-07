An essay about body positivity written by local author Emily Marszalek was published in the most recent collection of a well-known self-help book series, “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”
The collection — titled “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Listen to Your Dreams: 101 Tales of Inner Guidance, Divine Intervention and Miraculous Insight” — features stories by people who found inspiration in their dreams.
Marszalek’s essay “Real Diamonds” describes a dream she had in which she judged the body of a stranger, only to realize she was looking at herself.
“I struggled with some pretty severe disordered eating for about 10 years of my life,” the author said in an interview. “This dream was insightful to me because it made me realize that even my subconscious is judging and critiquing my body and pointing out all of my flaws.”
The essay recounts some of the specific obstacles Marszalek has faced and how her dream inspired her to see beauty in herself, because real diamonds have flaws.
“As I look at my perfectly imperfect body in the mirror, I remind myself that only real diamonds have flaws. From now on, if I shine a light on my body in a dream, it will be to appreciate the gift that is life,” reads the essay’s last sentence.
When asked what advice she would give to others struggling with maintaining a positive body image, Marszalek said choosing to include people who value you for everything you have to offer the world.
“That was a huge comfort to me, knowing, ‘OK. Someone loves me because of me and my personality, thoughts and brain. It’s not just about my physical appearance,’ “ she said.
Marzalek said she hasn’t always considered herself a writer, but she has always enjoyed and excelled at the craft. She was encouraged to submit some stories for publication after her mother sent her a link to a web site where the collection’s editors were calling for submissions.
“I was super surprised Chicken Soup was interested in my story,” she said. “It motivated me to want to continue doing it — knowing I do have what it takes to get published in a book,”
Born and raised in Spokane, Marszalek moved to Moscow six years ago with the intention of living here temporarily. She decided to stick around because she loved the community-oriented feeling of the town. When she’s not working her job at the University of Idaho Foundation, she can be found spending time with her dog, a goldendoodle named Charlie, or doing jigsaw puzzles.
Despite the trepidation of putting her personal story out in the public sphere, Marszalek said it was worth it.
“I think it’s a story that hopefully will help encourage others to love themselves and not be so judgmental of themselves,” she said. “It is something that so many people struggle with — that’s the reason I wanted to share that story and bring my own vulnerability to light.”
