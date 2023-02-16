Committee advances ‘school choice’ bill

Cindy Carlson

BOISE — After two days of testimony, the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday passed a bill to create an education savings account in an effort to increase school choice in Idaho. Opponents worry it will divert too much funding from public schools.

The committee voted 6-3 to approve the legislation. Five of the senators who voted in favor were sponsors or co-sponsors of the bill. The bill will next go to the full Senate for a vote.

SB 1038 would cost approximately $45 million from the state general fund to create a savings account that parents of K-12 students who aren’t enrolled in public school, or won’t be once they can access funds, could use for educational expenses; sponsors predict it will serve about 6,600 students. An estimated $3 million would be used for administering the program and $2 million to create the digital platform from which it would run.

