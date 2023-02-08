Committee approves bill to eliminate JLOC, move oversight of OPE to Legislative Council

Megan Blanskma

The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the nonpartisan nature of the office.

The bill would also reduce the votes needed to approve a director of the office and alter the language regarding the office’s conduct and issuance of evaluations.

Eight community members testified in the HB 68’s hearing Tuesday morning, all in opposition.