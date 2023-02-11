Committee backtracks on Medicaid

,

BOISE — The chairperson of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho. The legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against it.

Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, introduced the legislation Friday morning to the health committee, saying he received new information since submitting the letter that led him to changing his mind.

“In conversations that I’ve had, I think we need to take a real good look at what this program is costing us and what benefits we’re getting out of it,” he told the committee.

Recommended for you