Committee introduces bill to add grants to parents’ program

Lori Den Hartog

BOISE — Another proposal to put state funds toward private school tuition has been introduced in the Idaho Legislature.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, presented legislation Monday morning to the Senate State Affairs Committee that would expand the existing Empowering Parents grant program to include a $6,000 tuition grant.

“This is in response to some other things that have been happening legislatively,” Den Hartog said.

