Committee recommends waiver for future Moscow bar

The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee on Monday recommended the city council approve a waiver allowing a new bar to serve alcohol at its future downtown location.
According to its liquor license application, Neat is expected to open July 1. It is located on 104 S. Main St. in the second floor of the building that houses Mingles Bar and Grill.
It needs a waiver because Idaho city code prohibits the retail sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a church or any other place of worship except with the approval of the governing body of the municipality.
The proposed location is near the New Saint Andrew’s North Campus building that was previously CJ’s. Christ Church holds church services in that building.
New Saint Andrews sent an email to the city saying it is in favor of the bar receiving its liquor license.
Neat’s manager, Andy Severson, told the committee Monday that the 728-square-foot bar will be in a former apartment space on the east end of the building. It will not serve food.
Alyssa Morrissette, of Bellevue, is listed as Neat’s owner on the liquor license application.
On Monday, the Public Works and Finance Committee also recommended going forward with the state and local agreement to build the pedestrian underpass just south of the busy U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 8 intersection.
Moscow received news in April that the federal funding for the project has been increased from nearly $500,000 to nearly $995,000.
The city and the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency will split the required $78,788 match for the underpass project, which is expected to be completed in 2023. The total cost of the project is estimated at $1,073,400.
The underpass is intended to significantly improve pedestrian connectivity and safety and be constructed similar to the underpass at the State Highway 8 and Styner Avenue intersection.
Moscow also recently learned there is state funding available to replace the Sand Road Bridge over the South Fork of the Palouse River.
The committee recommended Moscow submit a request for money from the Leading Idaho Local Bridge Grant for the $1.8 million project. The grant program’s goal is to replace a third of Idaho’s local bridges in poor conditions.
