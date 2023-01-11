CALDWELL — A discussion about the Caldwell School District’s proposed gender identity and sexual orientation policy caused Monday night’s board meeting to end abruptly in chaos.

The proposed policy includes ways the district could make children feel more comfortable in school by adopting policies that allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice and be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

However, the meeting ended abruptly when first-term Idaho state Sen. Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell, took the podium to comment. He began by stating that he was there to talk about the policy and he was there on his “official position.” Regarding the policy, the senator stated that, if it was enacted, it would put the children’s moral health and safety at risk.

Tags

Recommended for you