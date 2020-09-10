Whitman County communities and organizations have responded to the recent devastating wildfires by providing donations and shelter to those displaced by the flames.
The Babb Fire that destroyed Malden and Pine City is still listed as zero percent contained according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team that is coordinating the firefighting efforts. The fire, now estimated at more than 17,000 acres, damaged 91 single family residences, eight commercial properties and 90 other structures.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters will remain in the area for several days mitigating flareups and hot spots.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Malden at about 11 a.m. today to meet with local officials, residents and first responders. He will travel to Pullman in the afternoon to talk to city and Washington State University leaders about COVID-19.
Local residents of Malden and Pine City were allowed back into town Wednesday to assess the damage to their residences.
Efforts are underway to shelter those who lost their homes.
United Way of Whitman County is working to connect the victims with residents who can provide shelter. Executive Director Eric Fejeran said United Way is inviting community members to contact the nonprofit if they have a spare room or space that can house those who have been displaced.
United Way has also partnered with nonprofit Colfax Eagles to set up five donation sites in Whitman and Latah counties where people can donate essential items to the victims. The items will be distributed on Saturday.
People can drop off donations at Colfax Eagles from 5-10 p.m., Moscow Eagles from 4:30-10 p.m., Colfax P1FCU from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Jonny Fisher DDS in Pullman from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Pioneer Title in Pullman from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
People can also donate money at whitmanunited.org.
The Harvest Assembly of God, a church in Rosalia, has opened its doors to shelter Malden and Pine City residents who lost their homes. The church is providing three free meals a day.
Pastor Pat Atchison said there were 10 people living at the church at one point.
The church also started a donation distribution center. Atchison said within hours of inviting donations, the church received 1,000 pounds of food in addition to clothes and other essential items.
“We’re going to continue doing that as long as there’s a need,” he said.
Atchison recommended people make monetary donations so victims can buy clothes or other items they lost in the fire.
He credited Catalyst Church in Colfax for sending many supplies. He also said donations have come in from all over Washington and northern Idaho.
“Just an amazing response,” he said.
Colfax Mayor Jim Retzer praised the community’s response to Monday’s fires, which included a blaze in Colfax that destroyed three homes and a shop. That fire has been contained, while a 3,000-acre fire west of Colfax called the Manning Fire is 25 percent contained.
Retzer said people immediately dropped off water and Gatorade to the fire departments responding to the fires. Local farmers immediately drove trucks full of water to town to assist in the firefighting efforts. He also credited the Eagles Colfax for coordinating donation efforts.
“The community always comes together in tragic times like these,” he said.
While responding to the Manning Fire on Wednesday, one firefighter sustained minor injuries. According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, he received immediate treatment and was transported by ambulance to Whitman Hospital in Colfax.
On Wednesday, Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz toured Malden. She released a statement regarding Eastern Washington’s recent wildfires.
“My team at (the Department of Natural Resources) and the firefighting community all across Washington will continue working as hard as we can to protect lives and communities,” she said. “But I need every single resident of Washington to care about this. Not just today, but tomorrow, and every day until we have the resources to protect our communities and protect our firefighters.”
