A coalition of environmental groups will ask a federal judge to order dams on the lower Snake River to be breached as a necessary step to prevent the extinction of endangered sockeye salmon that spawn in central Idaho.

The Columbia River Keeper, Idaho Rivers United, Idaho Conservation League and the Northwest Sport Fishing Alliance filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the Army Corps of Engineers. The coalition announced its plans with a news release distributed Friday afternoon.

The salmon advocates say the four dams, by impounding the river, cause it to overheat just as adult sockeye salmon are migrating upstream in an effort to reach large lakes in the shadow of the Sawtooth Mountains.

