Corps asks visitors to keep revelry in check

The Army Corps of Engineers is asking visitors of Illia Dunes and Granite Point in southeastern Washington to recreate safely and responsibly.
The Corps asks people to be mindful over Labor Day weekend for the benefit of all visitors and public lands.
Illia Dunes and Granite Point are on Corps land on the Snake River, 3 miles downstream and 6 miles upstream of Lower Granite Lock and Dam respectively. The recreation sites grow in popularity toward the end of summer, becoming a beloved location for college-aged people.
Thousands of visitors gather at the dunes during the weeks leading up to Labor Day weekend. In recent years, guests have occasionally left trash and created safety hazards for other visitors.
The Corps and USACE Natural Resource staff ask vacationers to keep beaches clean, wear life jackets when going out on the water and abide by rules posted at the recreation sites.
The Corps has the authority of banning alcohol consumption on its lands at any time. Granite Point has a permanent alcohol ban that has been in effect since May. While alcohol consumption at Illia Dunes is not banned, underage drinking is prohibited, as well as driving or boating under the influence, according to the agency.
No glass containers are allowed and free trash bags are available for visitors to pack out their trash. Broken glass on the beach could cause a safety hazard.
Cliff jumping or diving is prohibited at Granite Point and other Corps lands. Swimmers are not able to see underwater obstructions that could lead to serious injury or death, according to the agency.
Visitors who are rowdy or disturb the peace will be asked to leave. Any conduct by people who impede the safety or others, or who interfere with or disrupt the use of recreation sites, is prohibited, according to the Corps.
No parking is allowed on Almota Ferry Road near Illia Dunes or Wawawai Road near Granite Point. Visitors should be aware of “no parking” signs posted along the roadway. The Illia Dunes parking area can hold 120 cars and the Granite Point lot is limited to around 16 cars.
Fireworks are not allowed at any time, according to the agency.
Huge parties and COVID-19 have closed Illia Dunes three times in the last 10 years.
Illia Dunes and Granite Point were closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in August 2020. A gathering of nearly 2,000 college-age visitors who left human waste, trash and broken glass got the recreation sites closed in September 2014. The Corps had to close the beach in August 2012 because of an abundance of broken glass in the water and on shore from a massive party of 3,000 people.
Washington State University is aware of students visiting the recreation sites and approves of the Corps’ public service announcement.
“Illia Dunes and Granite Point are some of the most beautiful recreational areas in our region,” said Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications. “We all have an obligation to take care of these open spaces so that they can be enjoyed by everyone. WSU strongly encourages all visitors to familiarize themselves with the specific rules associated with these areas before heading out. The university is using its social media accounts to help spread the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ reminders in advance of the Labor Day weekend.”
The Walla Walla District will monitor how well visitors maintain the beach, consume alcohol responsibly, use restrooms provided and follow laws and posted notices.